Tulare County man fails to register as sex offender, pleads guilty

Andras Daniel Lee pleads guilty for the failure to register as a sex offender in the state of California after multiple lewd acts upon a child and sex with a minor convictions

FRESNO – A Tulare County man walked free not even a year after he was arrested for having sex with a minor, and when he was released, committed two other crimes against a child and failed to register as a sex offender.

On Nov. 7, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced that Andras Daniel Lee, 33, of Visalia, pleaded guilty after failing to register as a sex offender. Lee was originally convicted for sex with a minor in March of 2017, and shortly after had moved out of state to Liberal, Kansas. When he returned to California in March of 2018, he intentionally did not file as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA), according to the U.S. Department of Justice press release.