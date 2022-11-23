Tulare County man fails to register as sex offender, pleads guilty

Andras Daniel Lee pleads guilty for the failure to register as a sex offender in the state of California after multiple lewd acts upon a child and sex with a minor convictions
FRESNO – A Tulare County man walked free not even a year after he was arrested for having sex with a minor, and when he was released, committed two other crimes against a child and failed to register as a sex offender.
On Nov. 7, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced that Andras Daniel Lee, 33, of Visalia, pleaded guilty after failing to register as a sex offender. Lee was originally convicted for sex with a minor in March of 2017, and shortly after had moved out of state to Liberal, Kansas. When he returned to California in March of 2018, he intentionally did not file as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA), according to the U.S. Department of Justice press release.
Lee continued to commit criminal acts against children, even after he was convicted in 2017. He also committed a lewd act upon a child in Tulare County while in a failure to register status on Feb. 20, 2020. On Dec. 20, 2021, Lee was convicted of two counts of committing a lewd act upon a child.
Lee faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison, but the actual sentence will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors or variables, according to the press release. The case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys' Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.