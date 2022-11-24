Ivanhoe grows pie for local non-profits

One of the founders, Larry Williams said that in 1995 he and a couple of other coffee drinkers were sitting around one morning and decided to throw a birthday party for one of their friends. When the friend passed away before the party, the group decided to have the event regardless, just altered a bit.

William said the first pie auction raised $1,587 and from there the event has taken off. Each year it happens in the fall, and the date is already set for next year, Oct. 22, 2023.

“It doesn’t matter who puts it on or how it got started, it’s just a good thing and it [allows] everybody to be part of supporting their community,” Williams said. “You want to pay 300 bucks for a pie and people will laugh at you, but you’re part of a movement in the community to do good work.”