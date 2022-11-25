Friday Night Live expands youth-led initiative

Young people in FNL will use proven environmental strategies to address the conditions and social norms that promote underage drinking and youth access to alcohol. They are targeting four areas of prevention: social norms, access, messages and policies.

For social norms, students will research accepted behaviors surrounding underage drinking and uplift positive youth behaviors. They will also identify where young people access alcohol and work to limit that access. Students will also identify where youth encounter messages about underage drinking and develop youth-created prevention messages. Not only will they look to educate students, but they will provide community education on current laws regarding alcohol and minors.

The partnership will also use funds to train hundreds of youth members and adult allies on research, prevention strategies, public speaking, the creation of public service announcements and leadership skills throughout the campaign.

The CFNLP is an organization of the Tulare County Office of Education (TCOE) that provides statewide service and support to 51 California counties to implement Friday Night Live programs.

“We are proud to support the California Friday Night Live Partnership as they work to provide opportunities for leadership, skill development, community engagement and meaningful relationship building for the young people of California,” Tim Hire, Superintendent of Schools for the Tulare County Office of Education, said.

The grant program runs from Oct. 1, 2022, to Sep. 30, 2023. It is committed to reducing injuries and fatalities related to underage alcohol consumption. Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. 1 2020 Report to Congress on the Prevention and Reduction of Underage Drinking

“We are really happy to be able to put this money in the hands of young people to change the problems that really impact them the most,” Goodwin said.