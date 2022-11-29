Jeff Bezos donates millions to two Visalia nonprofits

FSTC is a nonprofit dedicated to helping keep families and children safe from homelessness, domestic violence, abuse and much more. Burrage said that the money will be going toward helping families struggling with homelessness, but exact plans on how the money will be used are still underway. The program committee, composed of both staff and board members, will begin meeting this week to look at different options. Their main concern is sustainability, because they do not want to start a project that they can not maintain financially on their own, since this is only a one-time grant, according to Burrage.

“[The staff are] going to be our best resource for knowing what the community needs,” Burrage said, “It’s one thing for us as executives to go, ‘We want to do XYZ,’ but it’s our staff members that are already working with these clients that are going to give us our best plan for what to do.”