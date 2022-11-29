Newsom zaps energy bill debt for Californians

The vast majority of Tulare County’s energy is covered by Southern California Edison (SCE), with the exception of the northern most area as well as the southwest corner, which are covered by PG&E. According to SCE spokesperson Ron Gales, throughout their entire coverage area of 50,000 square miles, they will be distributing $218 million in credits. It is still too soon to tell how much money will be credited to which areas. Gales said there is no need for customers to call and see if they will be receiving a credit, because that specific information is still unknown as well.

For those who do receive a credit, they will receive a letter in the mail in addition to a credit shown on their February bill. Gales said some, but not all customers will receive full forgiveness through this funding. The funding comes through the California Arrearage Payment Program (CAPP), a program administered through the California Department of Community Services and Development (CSD). It was created to reduce or eliminate overdue electric and gas bills and it will provide real relief to households who have suffered the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased energy debt.