Child molestation conviction yield Porterville man 40-years-to-life in prison

Gonzalez’s crimes occurred between the span of approximately three years, in December 2015 and December 2018. They were committed against a single female victim, who was between the ages of eight and 10 years old when the sexual assaults were committed.

On Oct. 13, Gonzalez pleaded no contest to his convictions, meaning he accepted his charges but did not plead or admit to guilt. He accepted the charges for one count of sexual intercourse with a child 10-years-old or younger as well as one count of sexual penetration with a child 10-years-old or younger. Each count is a felony and are both considered strike offenses, which is a felony deemed violent or serious.

In addition to his recent sentencing, Gonzalez possesses two prior felony convictions for unlawful sexual intercourse, which took place in 2006, and for a case of domestic violence in 2016.

Gonzalez’s case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kelly Habroun of the Crimes against Children Division and was investigated by Corporal Mark Lightfoot and Corporal Cody Martin of the Porterville Police Department.