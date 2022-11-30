Child molestation conviction yield Porterville man 40-years-to-life in prison

Javier Gonzalez pleads no contest to multiple child molestation charges committed years ago, receives life sentence from Visalia court
VISALIA – A man from Porterville was hit with a potential life sentence for sexual assault offenses spanning back almost seven years ago.
The Tulare County District Attorney’s office announced on Nov. 15, the court from the Visalia Division of the Tulare County Superior Court sentenced Javier Gonzalez, 35, to 40-years-to-life in prison for child molestation. In addition to his sentencing, Gonzalez is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Gonzalez’s crimes occurred between the span of approximately three years, in December 2015 and December 2018. They were committed against a single female victim, who was between the ages of eight and 10 years old when the sexual assaults were committed.
On Oct. 13, Gonzalez pleaded no contest to his convictions, meaning he accepted his charges but did not plead or admit to guilt. He accepted the charges for one count of sexual intercourse with a child 10-years-old or younger as well as one count of sexual penetration with a child 10-years-old or younger. Each count is a felony and are both considered strike offenses, which is a felony deemed violent or serious.
In addition to his recent sentencing, Gonzalez possesses two prior felony convictions for unlawful sexual intercourse, which took place in 2006, and for a case of domestic violence in 2016.
Gonzalez’s case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kelly Habroun of the Crimes against Children Division and was investigated by Corporal Mark Lightfoot and Corporal Cody Martin of the Porterville Police Department.