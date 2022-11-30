Three Rivers jazzes up annual Christmas celebration

For refreshments, aside from the standard drinks of coffee, water, beer and wine, Amaral said the Christmas Party will have a bar with a plentiful of “crazy, fun” drinks made to fit the seasonal theme, like a “naughty or nice” punch for everyone to enjoy.

The money made through the event will pay for the cost of the band as well as the Sierra Traditional Jazz Club’s music scholarship, which interested students can apply for in the springtime.

For anyone interested in purchasing tickets for the Christmas Party, tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the doors of the event or online at the Jazzaffair website at threeriversjazzaffair.com/event-details/christmas-party.

According to Amaral, the club’s tradition of having a Christmas Party has gone on for about 30 years, and has been received well amongst the community of Three Rivers. After she retired from work and returned to the community, which is her hometown, she said she and her sister were elicited to help with the club and the club’s annual festival, Jazzaffair, which brings together a plentiful of jazz bands and musicians for the community to enjoy. They were encouraged to help because of their father, Earl McKee, who was a founding member of the Sierra Traditional Jazz Club.