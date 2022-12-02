Eddie Valero secures second term on board of supervisors

The Tulare County Election Office submits final election results after counting all ballots, putting Eddie Valero back in his seat with the board of supervisors

TULARE COUNTY – Eddie Valero was officially reelected as the Tulare County district 4 Board Supervisor after a battle between 5% of votes, against challenger Scott Harness.

On Nov. 29, the Tulare County Elections Office posted their final official election results report which concludes ballot counting in Tulare County. Since the first post election night report, Valero has held a 5% lead over challenger Scott Harness. Valero maintained the lead, winning his seat for the second time, receiving 52.5% of the votes where Harness brought in 47.5% of votes. He said he kept his eye on the prize throughout the fight and is full of gratitude for those in the community who wanted to see him serve their area for another term.