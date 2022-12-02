Eddie Valero secures second term on board of supervisors

The Tulare County Election Office submits final election results after counting all ballots, putting Eddie Valero back in his seat with the board of supervisors
TULARE COUNTY – Eddie Valero was officially reelected as the Tulare County district 4 Board Supervisor after a battle between 5% of votes, against challenger Scott Harness.
On Nov. 29, the Tulare County Elections Office posted their final official election results report which concludes ballot counting in Tulare County. Since the first post election night report, Valero has held a 5% lead over challenger Scott Harness. Valero maintained the lead, winning his seat for the second time, receiving 52.5% of the votes where Harness brought in 47.5% of votes. He said he kept his eye on the prize throughout the fight and is full of gratitude for those in the community who wanted to see him serve their area for another term.
“Thanks to God, family, friends and community, who have seen the work that’s been getting done in northern Tulare County, and the work that still needs to be done all across our great county,” Valero said. “I’m very happy, appreciative and thankful for the love and the support that everyone has been giving me along the way.”
Valero has several plans to continue working on the things he started including continuing with water infrastructure needs and consolidation specifically in the eastern Orosi area. He also said he is working on increasing cell phone capacity in Three Rivers, especially as it pertains to emergency situations. The expansion of economic development throughout the county and mainly in Goshen is another project area Valero is focused on.
“Just working with our local cities to make sure our cities are doing well,” Valero said. “Also connecting with the community and making sure that we’re getting projects done and working with the community to support those projects along the way.”
Challenger Scott Harness said he ran the race he intended to run with no regrets. He said he has dedicated his life to public service, and running in this race to give voters a choice was an example of that.
“I met a lot of wonderful people along the way, many I now consider friends. My team worked very hard,” Harness said. “With more than a 40% voter turnout and based on the close results, hopefully I have encouraged and motivated the incumbent to better serve our residents and that will benefit all of Tulare county. I wish him success during his next term.”
Now that the race is over, Harness said he looks forward to growing his business, Harness Reality, and helping individuals with their real estate needs.
As for the rest of the races throughout the county, many were close while some were taken by a landslide. As far as the state level races go, Michelle Baldwin, registrar of voters for the elections office, said there are still other counties included in those contests so the results may not be completed quite yet.
The total number of voters was 92,404 according to Baldwin. She said she was surprised with the overall turn out, because only a third of voters were counted in early election voting. The majority of voters turned out on election day, either through in-person voting or ballot drop offs.
“We finalized our votes yesterday [Nov. 29], so we certified the election this morning [Nov. 30],” Baldwin said. “We’re getting the statement of vote put together, so the final official election result report that was posted last night, [is] our final numbers.”
Below are the certified results of local races, with the winners listed in bold.
CITY COUNCIL
EXETER CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT C
- i. Frankie Alves / 50.5%
- Chris Clark / 49.5%
EXETER CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT D
- Vicki Riddle / 59.7%
- i. Steve Garver / 40.3%
FARMERSVILLE CITY COUNCIL
- i. Paul Boyer / 29.9%
- Armando Hinojosa / 27.6%
- i. Tina Hernandez / 23.9%
- Carrie Ortiz / 18.6%
LINDSAY CITY COUNCIL
- i. Yolanda Flores / 30.8%
- i. Rosaena Sanchez / 27.4%
- Elvia Jara / 26.2%
- Julie Grzybek / 15.7%
PORTERVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
- Raymond Beltran / 70.2%
- i. Lawana Tate / 29.8%
PORTERVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2
- Greg Meister / 62.7%
- Jason Gurrola / 37.4%
VISALIA CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3
- i. Brian Poochigian / 74.3%
- Heather Carter / 25.7 %
VISALIA CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4
- Emmanuel Soto / 50.1%
- Bob Ainley / 35.1%
- Marie Line-Labbee / 14.8%
VISALIA CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5
- i. Steve Nelsen / 64.0%
- Kris Korsgaden / 36.0%
VISALIA CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
- i. Liz Wynn / 58.8%
- David Farris / 32.0%
- Justin Bolton / 9.2%
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
EXETER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
- Julie Watson / 59.6%
- i. Amanda Kay Reser Renteria / 40.4%
FARMERSVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT
- Ruben Macareno / 24.2%
- i. Johnny Alvarez / 23.6%
- Sabrina Gomez / 21.2%
- i. Jorge Vasquez / 16.0%
- Cynthia Godwin / 15.0%
LINDSAY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT AREA 1
- i. Anthony Blue / 58.1%
- Brenda Gonzalez / 42.0%
LINDSAY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT AREA 5
- i. Alex Flores / 51.2%
- Dennis Doane / 48.8%
VISALIA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT AREA 1
- i. Walta Gamoian / 58.1%
- i. Jesse Perez / 41.9%
VISALIA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT AREA 2
- Paul Belt / 52.9%
- i. Juan Guerrero / 47.1%
VISALIA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT AREA 4
- Todd Oto / 43.4%
- i. Catalina Blaire / 36.5%
- Crystal Reynolds / 14.8%
- Jesus Morales-Grace / 5.4%
VISALIA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT AREA 6
- i. Randy Villegas / 68.8%
- Jonelle Murphy / 31.2%
TULARE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT MEMBER 5
- Connie Diaz / 60.1%
- William Adkins / 39.9%
*District results / **Local results
CONGRESS
DISTRICT 20
- i. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) / 67.3%* – 66.3%**
- Marisa Wood (D) / 32.7%* – 33.7%**
DISTRICT 21
- i. Jim Costa (D-Fresno) / 54%* – 41.2%**
- Michael Maher (R) / 46%* – 58.9%**
DISTRICT 22
- i. David Valadao (R-Hanford) / 51.7%* – 59.5%**
- Rudy Salas (D) / 48.3%* – 40.5%**
STATE SENATE
DISTRICT 12
- i. Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) / 68.7%* – 69.2%**
- Susanne Gundy (D) / 31.3%* – 30.8%**
DISTRICT 16
- David Shepard (R) / 50.1%* – 53.2%**
- i. Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) / 49.9%* – 46.9%**
STATE ASSEMBLY
DISTRICT 33
- i. Devon Mathis (R-Visalia) / 62.5%* – 60.1%**
- Jose Sigala (D) / 37.5%* – 40.0%**