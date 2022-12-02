Measure U kicks the bucket again

Currently Exeter has very few grave sites available, and they are already in the process of expanding the area. Without grave site availability, there would be nothing to sell. Pine is hopeful that bringing a new face to the board will help bring new ideas to the forefront and determine the best way to raise alternative funding.

The cemetery does have a second type of reserves, one called the Endowment Care Fund, which is a reserve that cemeteries are required to have according to Pine. She said the money is to be used when a cemetery has reached maximum capacity and therefore would be used for maintenance only. If a cemetery wants to access that money they must go through the courts. Being that the measure did not pass, and the district is looking to be in a tough spot, Pine said it is a possibility the district will look into starting the process of accessing those monies sooner rather than later.

Even though the district tried the educational approach, it still wasn’t enough. There is a lot of history in the cemeteries and Pine said she doesn’t think many people understand why that history is important. For instance, she said the Gill family, who was a large ranching family long ago, is buried in the Exeter Cemetery. At the Deep Creek Cemetery, the Fly Family, who were the original settlers of Deep Creek, which is now Farmersville, are buried there.