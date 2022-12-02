Porterville man convicted for killing wife

On Nov. 16 at the South County Justice Center in Porterville, a jury convicted Victor Lopez, 37, of the 2018 murder of his wife, Samantha Quintanar-Lopez, 31. After a multi-day trial beginning on Nov. 7, 2022, the jury convicted Lopez of first-degree murder and felony domestic violence causing great bodily injury. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2023, in Superior Court where Lopez faces life in prison.

Around 10 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2018, Tulare County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to 1127 E Date Ave. in Porterville for a welfare check after the victim’s co-workers became concerned after she failed to report to work. At the residence, deputies contacted Lopez who stated that he and the victim had an argument the night before, and the victim had left around midnight. The victim’s 9-year-old daughter also confirmed to law enforcement that her mother was not at the home.