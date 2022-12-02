Porterville man convicted for killing wife

A jury convicts Victor Lopez of first-degree murder and felony domestic violence causing great bodily injury after murdering his wife in 2018
PORTERVILLE – Victor Lopez faces life in prison after being convicted of killing his wife, whose cause of death was determined to be manual suffocation.
On Nov. 16 at the South County Justice Center in Porterville, a jury convicted Victor Lopez, 37, of the 2018 murder of his wife, Samantha Quintanar-Lopez, 31. After a multi-day trial beginning on Nov. 7, 2022, the jury convicted Lopez of first-degree murder and felony domestic violence causing great bodily injury. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2023, in Superior Court where Lopez faces life in prison.
Around 10 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2018, Tulare County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to 1127 E Date Ave. in Porterville for a welfare check after the victim’s co-workers became concerned after she failed to report to work. At the residence, deputies contacted Lopez who stated that he and the victim had an argument the night before, and the victim had left around midnight. The victim’s 9-year-old daughter also confirmed to law enforcement that her mother was not at the home.
At 1:20 p.m. the same day, another welfare check was requested, this time by the victim’s ex-husband. When deputies again contacted Lopez, he refused entry into the residence and locked himself inside with the victim’s children: two 9-year-old females and a two-year-old male. Shortly after, Lopez attempted to flee the home through a window but was subdued after a foot pursuit. Upon a search of the residence, deputies discovered the victim’s body covered in a pile of blankets with a green shopping bag covering her head. The cause of death was determined to be manual suffocation.
The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Kirk Davis and was investigated by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department.