Exeter has no plans for TCSO to take over city’s law enforcement

Currently, there are 20 approved and funded positions for EPD, with 10 of those being patrol officers and the rest being sergeants, lieutenants, two records clerks and a community services officer, according to Exeter city manager Adam Ennis. Since the three patrol officers left, two positions already have candidates going through medical evaluations and background checks, according to Hall. That leaves only one of the patrol positions with no viable candidate.

MONEY MANAGEMENT

Competitive pay was addressed by the Exeter officers’ union, the Exeter Police Officer Association (EPOA), who had written a letter to the city council and presented it on Nov. 8, stating more funding was needed in order to keep police officers. EPD’s current salary agreement saw a 2.5% increase plus a uniform allowance last year, after the city of Exeter did salary negotiations in the spring of 2021, according to the memorandum of understanding between the city and the EPOA. The contract will increase pay by 2% every year until the contract expires in 2024. On the Nov. 8 city council meeting agenda, the closed session item, which was discussed before public comment, was about salary negotiations with EPD.

“Council directed me to get some information together for some potential options,” Ennis said.

Exeter’s city council had been deliberating on how to navigate higher pay for officers, according to Ennis, but currently about 70% of the city’s general fund is going toward public safety, according to the city’s budget documents.