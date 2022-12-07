Chapel Hart tips their hats to Fox Theatre

Danica Hart told judges that this was the break they’ve been needing, as being Black artists made them feel like they didn’t fit “in the formula,” of country music. Now, Chapel Hart is set to go on tour and have even been invited to perform at the Grand Ole Opry.

The trio has also made strides internationally, as they won “International Song of the Year” in Scotland for “You Can Have Him Jolene,” and were nominated in many categories by the British CMAs, including “Group of the Year” and “Album of the Year” for “The Girls Are Back In Town.”