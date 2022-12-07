Chapel Hart tips their hats to Fox Theatre

Western trio Chapel Hart sets off on their very first tour, and will pay Visalia a visit mid-year of 2023
VISALIA – The Chapel Hart trio rode off into the sunset after getting the golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent. Now, they are headed to their first headlining tour, with Visalia on their list.
On May 18, up-and-coming country trio Chapel Hart will ride into town to perform at the Visalia Fox Theatre. The trio is composed of Mississippi sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle. This will be their very first headlining tour after years of struggling to step into Nashville’s limelight. Tickets went on sale Nov. 18 and can be purchased at www.foxvisalia.org.
The trio has been singing together for as long as they can remember, and hail from the tiny town of Poplarville, Miss. Chapel Hart’s big break was when the trio struck gold on America’s Got Talent, after judges unanimously hit the golden buzzer for the trio. Chapel Hart won the crowd and judges over after performing their original song, “You Can Have Him Jolene,” which is a tribute to Dolly Parton’s hit song, “Jolene.” The trio is the second performance to receive the honor in the show’s history.
Danica Hart told judges that this was the break they’ve been needing, as being Black artists made them feel like they didn’t fit “in the formula,” of country music. Now, Chapel Hart is set to go on tour and have even been invited to perform at the Grand Ole Opry.
Chapel Hart was also nominated in multiple categories by the British CMAs including “Group of the Year” and “Album of the Year” for their sophomore release, “The Girls Are Back In Town.” In 2021, Chapel Hart was inducted into CMT’s Next Women of Country, as well.
The trio has also made strides internationally, as they won “International Song of the Year” in Scotland for “You Can Have Him Jolene,” and were nominated in many categories by the British CMAs, including “Group of the Year” and “Album of the Year” for “The Girls Are Back In Town.”