County Supervisor doubles as chairman for board, Farmer Bob’s World

Tulare County Supervisor Eddie Valero dons the title of chairman for nonprofit Farmer Bob’s World’s board of directors

IVANHOE – The current chairman for the Tulare County Board of Supervisors will take a second seat at the center of the conference table as board chairman for Farmer Bob’s World.

Eddie Valero, the recently re-elected District 4 Tulare County supervisor, was named as the chairman for the board of directors at Farmer Bob’s World in Ivanhoe. Valero is an Orosi resident whose father labored as a farmworker for over 30 years. He recognizes the momentum Farmer Bob’s World has built over the past four years, and said he is committed to growing and strengthening the organization during his chairmanship by maintaining its steadfast mission of agricultural education at the operating citrus farm.