Local 20-year-old sentenced to life in prison

On Dec. 8, 2020, Gonzales was inside a Little Caesars at the Mary’s Vineyard shopping center in Visalia. He was joined by two other males, with one being a juvenile. Three adult males walked into the Little Ceaser’s shortly after, and were all former gang members known to the assailants. This led to a verbal altercation.

As the argument escalated, Gonzales fired several shots from a 9mm handgun, wounding the three victims, who were transported to the hospital where they recovered. The assailants fled but were taken into custody shortly after an investigation by the Visalia Police Department (VPD), and Gonzales was taken into custody on Dec. 17.

During VPD’s investigation, it was revealed that Gonzales was also part of another shooting on Nov. 22, that took place at the Relax Inn. He had shot at three other men over a gang-related altercation as well, however, no one was injured.