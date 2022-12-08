West Goshen gets money for CalWater connection

Contaminant crisis

Currently, Gonzalez said there are seven wells feeding 10 homes that have gone completely dry. Residents in those homes are being taken care of by SHE. They are providing water storage tanks as well as bottled water. SHE is also providing bottled water for drinking and cooking for those who have contaminated water. West Goshen resident Jesus Benitez has a 2,500 gallon storage tank filled every two weeks. He said the water in the tank is not suitable for drinking, so they deliver bottled water for cooking and drinking to him as well.

The contaminants found in the well water in West Goshen were as follows: four times the legal limit for nitrates, with the legal limit being 10 milligrams per liter of nitrates or less. Over nine times the legal limit for uranium, with the legal limit being less than 20 picocuries per liter of uranium. Additionally, 1, 2, 3 trichloropropane (TCP) was found in two of the tested wells, the legal limit being less than 0.005 micrograms per liter.

Nitrates can affect the body in many ways, by simply drinking contaminated water. It can cause a problem mostly for pregnant women and infants, as well as hypotension and diuresis, according to an informational sheet from the CWC. In addition to nitrate contamination, individuals can be exposed to uranium in the same way. Sensitive groups are children, pregnant women and those with compromised kidney function. Possible health impacts from ingesting water contaminated with uranium, is liver, bone and kidney damage as well as cancer. As far as 1, 2, 3 TCP goes, infants and children run a higher risk of sensitivity as well as those who live in agricultural areas. It can cause liver and kidney damage as well as cancer according to an info sheet from CWC.