Hurtado declares victory in tightest CA State Senate race in a century

Shepard, a 29-year-old farmer from the Porterville area, has already made public statements he may call for a recount and even possibly file suit against the Kern County Elections Office if he finds evidence of any inaccuracies, anomalies or corruption.

“We will count every ballot. We may recount every ballot. We may litigate if necessary. We will expose the inefficiencies of our government and we will fight for a seat at the table,” Shepard said on his campaign’s social media on Dec. 4.

Kern County was the last of the four counties within Senate District 16 to finish processing ballots. Kings County completed its counts on Dec. 1, followed by Tulare County on Dec. 2, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Fresno County did not finish processing ballots until yesterday, Dec. 8. Shepard has been critical of Kern County’s process, such as their lack of planning and inaccurate estimates on updates to the public. Shepard claims Kern County’s only sorting machine broke down on Nov. 14 and did not come back online until more than a day later.