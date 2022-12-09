Initial water allocations from DWR announced at 5 percent

SWP provides water to 29 public water agencies in the state, which have a set amount of water that they request on a year-to-year basis. This year, almost all agencies were able to receive the water supply they requested, aside from four agencies that request a higher percentage but still received the allocated 5%, according to a DWR notice to SWP contractors. The public water agencies, which include facilities like the Tulare Lake Basin Water Storage District in Corcoran and the Kern County Water Agency in Bakersfield, serve approximately 27 million residents across California.

According to DWR, the department will consider increasing the percentage of water if water storage levels in Lake Oroville begin to show improvement as the wet season progresses. Lake Oroville is SWP’s largest reservoir of water, located in Northern California, and conserves existing water supply for DWR in the event that dry conditions persist.

The 5% water allocation is met through the water flow provided from winter storms as they enter the Delta. It is also met through water stored in the San Luis Reservoir, located in the eastern slopes of Merced County. According to DWR, water managers will monitor how the wet season develops and determine whether further actions are going to be necessary later in the winter. In California, rain and snow is traditionally received by the end of January, so water managers will reassess water conditions throughout the winter and spring.