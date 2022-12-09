Reeling in a feeling

Elk’s Fishing Derby in Tulare offers children with special needs the opportunity to get hooked on fishing

TULARE – There’s nothing quite like catching your first fish. The sense of accomplishment, the thrill of success all while spending time outside with people you enjoy spending time with.

The Tulare Elk’s Lodge feels the same way and wants to make sure children of all abilities get a chance to reel in that feeling and get hooked on an activity you can enjoy your entire life. Just a week after its traditional fishing derby, Tulare Elk’s 1424, along with Central Valley fishing group MB559 and the Tulare Parks & Recreation Department is hosting its first fishing derby for students with special needs this weekend.