Reeling in a feeling

Elk’s Fishing Derby in Tulare offers children with special needs the opportunity to get hooked on fishing
TULARE – There’s nothing quite like catching your first fish. The sense of accomplishment, the thrill of success all while spending time outside with people you enjoy spending time with.
The Tulare Elk’s Lodge feels the same way and wants to make sure children of all abilities get a chance to reel in that feeling and get hooked on an activity you can enjoy your entire life. Just a week after its traditional fishing derby, Tulare Elk’s 1424, along with Central Valley fishing group MB559 and the Tulare Parks & Recreation Department is hosting its first fishing derby for students with special needs this weekend.
The Elk’s Fishing Derby will be held from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Del Lago Park, near the corner of North Laspina Street and Paseo Del Lago in Tulare. The free event is open to special needs students ages 2-15 years old. Check in begins at 7 a.m. All participants will receive a new fishing pole. For more information, call 559-684-4310.
There are more than 7,500 students with special needs living in Tulare County, from birth to 21 years of age, according to the Special Services Division of the Tulare County Office of Education. The event will give many of them their first chance at fishing by removing barriers such as total costs, travel time and terrain.