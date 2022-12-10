County signs lease agreement for Tulare emergency homeless shelter

There are different perks that come with each level as well as a different level of participation on the part of the individual. The entry level will allow those who want to stay and have basic needs met, like food and shelter. Mondell said they will have to follow basic rules as well like no fighting, no drugs and will have limited storage space. As for those who want to join offered programming or help out and have more involvement within the shelter, they will be given the opportunity to take advantage of other offered incentives. Some of those incentives include more storage space or even more private accommodation, rather than just a cot in a room with 200 others.

The city is still working through the general plan for the shelter and many things are not set in stone. There will be security on the campus and staff of the nearby county businesses were assured of their safety at the meeting.

“As we work through the planning with the city, and really develop what the safety protocols will look like, I look forward to ensuring that employees are taken into account and that we have buy-in and that we’re keeping our employees safe as well,” Donna Ortiz, HHSA agency director said.