City Serve, Cal Dairies serves abundant donation for 10 families

California Dairies’ executives provide appliances, clothing and a variety of other resources for families in the community

VISALIA – During the season of giving, a local nonprofit, a dairy company and churches across the county have come together to provide 10 different families with items on their “needs list.”

Raquel Garica, who is part of City Serve Tulare Kings in Visalia, went alongside executives from California Dairies to deliver a special gift this holiday season. She went to the home of two sisters, who are both single mothers and shared their home’s expenses to make ends meet.