Shepard calls for recount in SD 16

“Until this matter is further clarified from Fresno County, my resolve will remain the same,” Shepard wrote in a released statement on Dec. 10.

Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters James Kus said by law, the deadline to submit the final count to the Secretary of State’s Office is two days prior to the 30-day deadline to certify the election, which was on Dec. 6. He said they cut off the count at 5 p.m. and began submitting paperwork to the state by 1 p.m. on Dec. 6. Kus said the Shepard campaign did not submit the 11 verification letters they obtained until 3 p.m. and later so they could not legally be included in the count.

Kus went on to confirm that Shepard did properly file paperwork for a recount and that Fresno County will begin their recount Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 9 a.m.

Kern Co. questioned

Kern County was the last of the four counties within SD 16 to finish processing ballots. Kings County completed its counts on Dec. 1, followed by Tulare County on Dec. 2, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Fresno County did not finish processing ballots until Dec. 8. Shepard has been critical of Kern County’s process, such as their lack of planning and inaccurate estimates on updates to the public. Shepard claims Kern County’s only sorting machine broke down on Nov. 14 and did not come back online until more than a day later.