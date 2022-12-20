Fourth year of drought brings extreme limits to water supply

Two months after the start of the new water year on Oct. 1, the Shasta Reservoir, the state’s largest reservoir and cornerstone of the Central Valley Project (CVP), is currently at 31% capacity. With the reservoir being so low, the Bureau of Reclamation is asking its contractors who are receiving water from the CVP for municipal and industrial use to begin planning for “potentially extremely limited water supply conditions” after the start of the new year.

As a result of the severity of the drought and with water storage reservoirs near historic lows, under Reclamation’s Municipal and Industrial (M&I) Water Shortage Policy (WSP), the CVP’s M&I contractors are asked to provide specific formulas to calculate public health and safety numbers. The formula is the addition of domestic, commercial/institutional and industrial usage as well as system losses together. Evaluation of the numbers will help determine the amount of water considered necessary for public health and safety (PHS) for each area.

With the drought continuing, it will be increasingly more difficult, if not impossible for the bureau to meet the competing needs for water. Unfortunately drought conditions continue in California despite storms experienced earlier this month.