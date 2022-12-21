Investigation shows DOJ misses the bullseye on cyber security

The Department of Justice announces the results of a five month long investigation of a data leak that affected roughly 192,000 individuals

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. – Thousands of individuals were notified that personal information from their concealed carry weapons permit was leaked by the Department of Justice personnel.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Nov. 30 that they “accidentally” leaked personal information from roughly 192,000 individuals who applied for concealed carry weapons (CCW) from 2012 to 2021. The investigation concluded that multiple individuals’ name, date of birth, street address associated with the permit, gender, race, county, CCW License Number, status of CCW application and California’s criminal identification and state identification number.