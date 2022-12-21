Suspects in Tulare child abuse case charged for torture, abuse

Tulare County DA charges Michael Francis, Priscilla Roshell with two counts of torture, child abuse for two children ages 5, 8

VISALIA – Suspects in the Tulare child abuse case have been charged with crimes against two of three victims that carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

On Dec. 19, District Attorney Tim Ward announced criminal charges against Michael Francis, 46, and Priscilla Roshell, 27. Last week, Tulare Police responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding an unresponsive two-year-old female who succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. The incident led officers to two other children ages 5 and 8. Both Francis and Roshell were charged with two counts of torture and child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.