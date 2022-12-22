Visalia man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife

For over 10 years, Hughes maintained his wife had left the family. Detectives continued to investigate but were unable to arrest Hughes for the crime.

In February 2016, a family member with intimate knowledge of what happened in 2006 contacted Visalia Police Department detectives. In a statement, the family member said they saw and heard Hughes beating the victim the night she supposedly left. They never saw her again and Hughes continued to state that the victim ran away.

After further investigation, Hughes was arrested and charged for his wife’s murder in October 2017. At the time of his arrest, Hughes was incarcerated in prison for robbery and felony vandalism.

The case was prosecuted by senior deputy district attorney Adam Clare and was investigated by the Visalia Police Department.