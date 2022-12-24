New coalition plants thousands of new Sequoia trees

The coalition, which began in 2021, traveled to Calaveras Big Trees State Park on Dec. 14 to announce their progress in planting and restoring the burned areas of the Sequoia National Park. They spent all of 2022 planting more than 248,000 native conifers throughout the giant sequoia range after major wildfires, such as the 2020 Castle Fire, devastated thousands of acres. Their work has treated 4,257 acres of the Sequoias, according to the coalition’s progress report. The coalition’s work in 2022 was led by 824 members at a cost of $10.5 million.

“An unprecedented crisis demands an unprecedented response,” Jessica Morse, deputy secretary for forest and wildland resilience, California Natural Resources Agency, said in a statement. “Funding and a shift in government business practices – like deploying emergency authorities for the National Environmental Policy Act – have enabled us to scale and speed up crucial resilience projects.”