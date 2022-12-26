Farmersville sports park acquires new bleachers

The City of Farmersville receives grant funding from T-Mobile, renovates bleachers at the Veterans Sports Park
FARMERSVILLE – T-Mobile donated millions to renovate rural towns across America, and Farmersville was at the top of their list.
T-Mobile has donated more than $6.8 million this year to towns with a population of less than 50,000 people throughout the country in order to jumpstart community projects. The funding comes from their Hometown Grant, and Farmersville was one out of 150 towns that received funding for a new project. With this funding, there will be new bleachers installed at Veterans Park in Farmersville in order to continue supporting community gathering for various youth sports.
This funding comes from T-Mobile’s five-year, $25 million initiative that launched in April 2021 to support small towns across America through funding community projects. Since the program’s start, T-Mobile has given to community development projects across 41 states.
The initiative has even led to an additional $2 million in matching funds by other local resources, and more than 12,000 in volunteer hours. The local impact of T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants is also underscored by the completion of 62 projects to date. Those projects included renovations, restorations and the creation of 12 playgrounds, eight parks, eight community art projects, seven buildings, six sustainability projects and six new ADA compliant play structures across the states.
T-Mobile awards Hometown Grants each quarter for up to 25 small towns. They also partnered with Smart Growth America and Main Street America, which are two consulting firms, to help choose the recipients of the grant. The two consulting companies have worked alongside rural communities for over 60 years.