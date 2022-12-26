Farmersville sports park acquires new bleachers

T-Mobile has donated more than $6.8 million this year to towns with a population of less than 50,000 people throughout the country in order to jumpstart community projects. The funding comes from their Hometown Grant, and Farmersville was one out of 150 towns that received funding for a new project. With this funding, there will be new bleachers installed at Veterans Park in Farmersville in order to continue supporting community gathering for various youth sports.

This funding comes from T-Mobile’s five-year, $25 million initiative that launched in April 2021 to support small towns across America through funding community projects. Since the program’s start, T-Mobile has given to community development projects across 41 states.