New Assembly bill aims to put Narcan in public places

New California Assembly bill could put Narcan in all 248 gas stations in Tulare County, other public places in order to quell fentanyl overdoses

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. – A recent piece of legislation handed down by California Assemblymember Matt Haney could make opioid blockers available at almost any corner to put a stop to fentanyl-related deaths.

The piece of legislation, Assembly Bill (AB) 24, was introduced by Assemblymember Haney (D-San Francisco) on Dec. 20. It would require public spaces like gas stations to keep the opioid blocking nasal spray Narcan at their locations to combat overdoses from the synthetic opioid fentanyl. With 248 gas stations in Tulare County, according to the Tulare County Ag Commissioner Tom Tucker, the life-saving treatment could be available at a handful of locations within county lines.