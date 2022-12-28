Probation stockings provide homeless with basic necessities

Several probation officers work with those experiencing homelessness in the county on a daily basis. And according to interim chief probation officer, LeAnne Williams, the officers assist them with employment, treatment and other resources, so being able to give back is something they enjoy.

“Our staff see first-hand the many needs and difficulties our clients face, so to give back to our community through holiday stockings is incredibly rewarding,” Williams said. “We hope events like these can bridge a positive relationship between law enforcement and those experiencing homelessness.”

Each stocking was filled with items including hats, socks, gloves, non-perishable foods, toiletries, hygiene products and more. They also had select stockings with items for women, pets and children. Probation staff hand delivered the stockings to five different areas including: Visalia; Tulare; Porterville; the Dinuba and Cutler/Orosi area; and the Strathmore, Lindsay, Woodville area. These visits from the areas’ probation staff included traveling to homeless encampments and parks, to find those in need of a bit of relief during the holiday season.