Third strike leads to life sentence for Tulare offender

Witness and victim accounts obtained by police revealed that Valdez and another male approached three people who were standing outside of an apartment at the complex. Valdez pulled out a firearm and pulled back on the weapon’s slide, causing a round to eject and fall to the ground. The group of three ran into the apartment, but when one of the victims tried to shut the door, Valdez attempted to gain entry by pushing on the door and hitting the victim in the head with the gun twice.

During the crime’s investigation, which was conducted by the Tulare Police Department, Valdez was positively identified by the victims as the assailant of the attack. During a search, more ammunition was found on Valdez. At the time the incident took place, Valdez was already on bail for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Additionally, before his June 28 trial, Valdez pleaded no contest to being a felon in possession of ammunition during a separate 2018 contact with law enforcement on June 16, 2022.