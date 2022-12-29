DA Tim Ward sworn in for third term

District Attorney Tim Ward swears his oath to serve the people, level out backlogged cases, be a louder voice for victims

VISALIA – After the pandemic shut down much of the world and created a hefty backlog in the criminal justice system, District Attorney Tim Ward pledges to be a voice for those victims who may feel lost in a crowded room.

On Dec. 28, Tim Ward was sworn in for the fourth time as Tulare County’s District Attorney. This time around, Visalia Mayor Brian Poochigian did the honors of swearing him in. In department 5 of the Visalia Court House, Ward was surrounded by his family, friends and coworkers as he raised his right hand and took his oath to defend the constitution and the people of Tulare County. The swearing in ceremony comes after his reelection in November and Ward has plans to continue not only supporting, but being a voice for the families of victims.