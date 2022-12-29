Hurtado rolls out first initiative amidst turbulent election

Senator Melissa Hurtado reaches out to residents for ideas on legislation and budget requests

TULARE COUNTY – Despite undergoing a recount, Senator Melissa Hurtado has been sworn in and already rolled out a public outreach initiative.

Hurtado has found herself in one of the tightest senate races California has seen this election season. Yet, despite the turbulent recount, Hurtado has already announced one of her first public outreach initiatives for this term. She is now welcoming input from residents of Senate District 16 concerning state legislation or budget requests. Residents can participate in the public comment period by visiting https://sd16.senate.ca.gov/submit-bill-ideas.