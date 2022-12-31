A Christmas Miracle: local donates thousands of gifts to students

“Some of them thought it was a book fair and would say they didn’t bring money, or their parents don’t have money to give for a book fair, but I said, ‘No, you get to pick out a gift,” Conway said. “These kids were freaking out. It was adorable.”

Conway is Tulare County parole agent, and oftentimes sees the darker side of Christmas when either a parent gets arrested and can’t be there during the holidays, or when parents choose buying substances rather than their children presents. This gift-giving initiative was meant to shine a positive light on the holidays.

While distributing gifts, Conway said that there were some students who even chose gifts for their siblings rather than themselves. One student Conway was able to speak with had said her mother was deported, and that they were not going to have a Christmas that year.

“A lot of kids actually said they weren’t going to have a Christmas. It was heartbreaking,” Conway said. “But I was able to see the change in them [when they chose a gift], I was so excited.”