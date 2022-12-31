Farmworker union bill may impact Valley more than other new laws

The new law that will likely affect the Valley more than any other is AB 2183, regarding farmworker unionization. The law expands options for farm workers to unionize through an offsite voting system so workers don’t have to be seen participating at the workplace and avoid possible intimidation from employers. Originally the bill allowed for a vote-by-mail system but Governor Gavin Newsom only agreed to sign the bill after labor groups agreed to process ballots through the state’s agriculture labor relations board through a process known as “majority sign up” or “card check.” The groups also agreed to cap the amount of union elections at 75 for the entire state until 2028.

“California’s farmworkers are the lifeblood of our state, and they have the fundamental right to unionize and advocate for themselves in the workplace,” Gov. Newsom said. “Our state has been defined by the heroic activism of farmworkers, championed by American icons like Cesar Chavez, Dolores Huerta and Larry Itliong. California is proud to stand with the next generation of leaders carrying on this movement.”

In August, hundreds of farm workers and supporters of AB 2183, marched 335 miles through the Central Valley from Delano to the Capital. They began on Aug. 3 and ended their journey on Aug. 26 on farmworker appreciation day. They marched along the same route Cesar Chavez took decades before. There were 25 permanent marchers who hiked all 335 miles from start to finish. Volunteers joined along the way, for a few miles or a few days to show their support.