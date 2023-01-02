Exeter police union rejects city’s salary proposal

“We want to stop a revolving door that’s going to take away quite a few years of knowledge from our department, from supervisors to detectives leaving,” Giefer said.

Giefer said that in addition to a few officers that have already left, a few more are almost out the door. There are newer officers filling in those positions Giefer said, but the experience is lost when previous officers leave to higher paying agencies.

“We have a couple officers coming in right now that are going to start with us. Once we get through the training stages, we’d be almost up to a maximum of 14 officers that are patrolling,” Giefer said. “By closing the pay gap, then hopefully these officers will want to stay.”

If the city and EPOA can’t reach an agreement to amend the current contract, officers will still see a 2% salary increase plus a uniform allowance until the contract expires in 2024. However, as far as negotiations go, Ennis said that there will be more ideas brought to the table in January.

“The council wants to be able to do everything they can for the employees,” Ennis said. “I never speak for the council, but one thing I can say pretty confidently is, I’ve heard all of them talk about how much they appreciate the staff and what they do.”