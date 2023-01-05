Community meeting sparks new ideas for Exeter’s beautification

On Jan. 4, the city of Exeter hosted a meeting about the Clean California Grant so that they can hear residents’ opinions on how the money will be used. The city plans to apply for the grant in April, and if they get approved, the funding would allow Exeter to start beautification projects that will enhance the city’s charm. The city will be submitting two applications for this grant; one for renovating a six-block area near downton, and the other for restoring Exeter’s City Park. All applications submitted can receive up to $5 million dollars.

“This is a community grant, where it really is driven from what the community is really looking for to beautify and make our places better. So getting your input is really critical to really form and scope this project,” Sheela Bhongir, a regional planner of the Tulare County Association of Government, said.

The first project the city will tackle is renovating a six-block area in downtown that also surrounds one of the most important areas of the project, which is the alley between the Hometown Emporium and Mandarin House. The city is hoping to use the grant funding to restore the old jailhouse that is located behind the fire station, look at options on renovating the city’s public restrooms, paint new murals and install 48 new LED streetlights. The second project would be to restore Exeter’s City Park, by adding street lights and possibly more amenities.