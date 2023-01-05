New Year, New Babies

Bonifacio Tellez Roman was Tulare County’s first baby born in 2023 delivered ten minutes after midnight on Jan. 1. He was born to Dulce Roman Jaimes with the help of RN Kim Estrada at Sierra View Medical Center (SVMC) in Porterville. Originally due Jan. 4, baby Bonifacio’s family was startled but grateful for his early arrival at a healthy 7 pounds and 5 ounces, measuring 20.5 inches in length according to a press release from SVMC.

For SVMC staff, the babies delivered after midnight each New Year holiday provides an opportunity to celebrate along with the community. Baby Bonifacio was gifted with a basket of newborn essentials such as swaddles, reversible burp cloths, nursing cover, a baby nail care and first-aid kit, as well as items like lip balm, hand sanitizer and Band-Aids for the family.

Known as the largest labor and delivery triage center in Tulare County, Kaweah Health’s Family Birthing Center announced in a press release that six babies were delivered in their 21-bed labor unit after midnight as of 1:43 p.m.