Sierra Nevadas shrouded in snow, DWR still suspects dry year

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) conducted the first snow survey of the season at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevadas, and found 55.5 inches of snow depth. For this time of year, the amount of snow recorded is 177% above average for the location. This snowy season is similar to last year, when California saw some early rainstorms and heavy snowfall. However this led to having the driest January through March on record in state history, according to DWR’s press release.

DWR conducts five media-oriented snow surveys at Phillips Station each winter near the first of each month, January through April and, if necessary, May. The next survey is tentatively scheduled for February 1.

This season, California is not only seeing heavy snowfall, but is also expected to see continued rain over the next seven days, with the threat of flooding in parts of California. The flooding, however, is not a good sign according to DWR director Karla Nemeth. Rather, it reflects the extreme fluctuation between wet and dry seasons.