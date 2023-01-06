Cotton shrinks in dryer West

Valley Cotton Classing Office in Visalia now evaluates one-third the acreage across four states with a fraction of the employees than it did 30 years ago

VISALIA – No longer the king, times have changed in the Central Valley cotton business. California used to produce over 1.6 million acres of cotton but today that is down to about 100,000 acres.

Those changes have affected the Valley Cotton Classing Office operated by USDA in the Visalia Industrial Park. Director of the center Greg Townsend said the Visalia office was opened in 1991 after consolidating operations in Fresno and Bakersfield in the heart of the Valley’s cotton belt. The grower-funded center sorts and grades samples from cotton bales coming out of gins up and down the state. As an unbiased government operation, the work here provides both sellers and buyers with certainty over color, fiber length and other key characteristics that allow trusted valuation.