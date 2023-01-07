California truckers feel effects of CARB’s diesel engine ban

FW Trucking owner Tim Thomas’ diesel fleet, like many others in the state, are scrambling to meet the regulations implemented by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) in 2008. CARB now requires most diesel trucks to have the newest generation of advanced diesel technology. The new requirements ban all diesel vehicles over 14,000 pounds and built before 2010 from operating in California.

“It’s been an ongoing process of problems trying to obtain new equipment that isn’t ready or perfected yet,” Thomas said. “We’re just now getting the parts we need that haven’t even been CARB-certified yet.”

Under the new regulations, only 2010 and newer generation diesel commercial vehicles are allowed to be registered in the state, with few exceptions. Even though most bus and truck fleet owners in the state have already complied with the regulation, there is still a lot of work to do. According to a statement from CARB, 1.58 million vehicles have been upgraded. But the board estimates that around 20,000 vehicles, and 70,000 big rig trucks, have yet to comply with the rule and are prohibited from operating in California.

“Diesel exhaust is responsible for 70% of the cancer risk from airborne toxics,” CARB states on their website. “Therefore, by Jan. 1, 2023, nearly all trucks and buses will be required to have 2010 or newer model year engines to reduce particulate matter (PM) and oxides of nitrogen (NOx) emissions.”