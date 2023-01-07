Hurtado leads as senate district 16 recount continues

David Shepard fell just 20 votes shy of defeating current Sen. Hurtado in the race to represent the newly formed senate district (SD) 16, which includes portions of Tulare, Kings, Fresno and Kern Counties. And while Hurtado declared victory following Kern County’s final tally on Dec. 8, Shepard quickly called for a recount just days later, with Hurtado also calling for one at the dawn of the new year.

“While both our campaigns have requested the review of additional election materials, it is clear the recount process will not change the certified winner, Melissa Hurtado,” Lisa Gasperoni, Hurtado’s campaign consultant said in a statement.

Though Kern County has yet to finish their recount, the results of Tulare, Kings and Fresno have already decreased Hurtado’s lead from 20 to 14. Kern County will complete their recount on Jan. 10 at the earliest.

FRESNO COUNTY

In Fresno County, there was a slight difference from the original count versus the recount. Shepard received two more votes than originally counted, and Hurtado received one more. Fresno County’s clerk and registrar of voters James Kus said that there were 10 uncured ballots that were not counted, which Shepard’s campaign challenged.