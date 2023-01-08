Two arrested for armed robbery, gang enhancement

On Dec. 24, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the Earlimart Neighborhood Park for a report of an assault. When they arrived, they learned the victim had been at the park and was approached by two men. The men yelled out gang slurs, hit the victim with a gun and stole his cell phone.

On Dec 30, Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement (T.A.G.N.E.T.) detectives continued the investigation and identified Francisco Ontiveros, 18, and a 16-year-old boy as the suspects in the assault and robbery. Detectives found Ontiveros in Earlimart and took him into custody without incident.

On Dec. 31, T.A.G.N.E.T. detectives tracked the 16-year-old to a home in Wasco and took him into custody without incident. Ontiveros was booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility and the juvenile was booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility. Both are being charged with robbery and gang enhancement.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact detective Randy Hoppert or sergeant Chad Bruce at 559-733-6218. To remain anonymous, call or text 559-725-4194 or through email at [email protected]

Anyone with information regarding gang activity in Tulare County is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 1-888-END-GANG (1-888-363-4264).