Farmersville paves the way to safer traffic

On Jan. 9, Farmersville’s city manager Jennifer Gomez addressed a traffic issue on Freedom Drive that lays right next to the high school. She sought the city council’s direction on a future project to remedy the issue. The city participated in a road feasibility study with 4 Creeks Inc. a few weeks ago, and from that study came two options: a traffic light or a roundabout. After deliberating, the council was in favor of a roundabout. It will come back to council in a few weeks for further direction.

“I am just thankful that we had this [feasibility study] done and there are other options,” mayor Tina Hernandez said. “This has been a major issue, so I’m thankful that we do have something to fall back on.”

Since council agreed that a roundabout would be the best bet, Gomez was given the green light to explore the project further. She also hopes to discuss the improvement project with the Farmersville Unified School District, since they do have responsibility for a portion of this project too. In addition to the roundabout, Gomez also wants to connect Citrus Avenue and Walnut Avenue on the East side of the high school and align it with Road 168.