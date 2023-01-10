Tulare Historical Museum toasts to fundraiser revival

The Tulare Historical Museum hosts A Night of Wine, Cheese and Chocolate fundraiser offering tastings of locally-sourced goods
TULARE – The Tulare Historical Museum has announced the return of their formal tasting event after a two-year hiatus.
Back by popular demand according to the Tulare Historical Museum is their fundraising event, A Night of Wine Cheese and Chocolate. This year it is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Space is limited and all proceeds go back to the general operations of the museum. Tickets are available for $50 per person and can be reserved by contacting [email protected] or 559-684-2074.
With the purchase of a ticket, attendees will receive an “elegant wine glass for tasting.” There will be a selection of specialty California wines served by local connoisseurs, according to a statement from the museum. Participants will also have the opportunity to taste an assortment of local cheeses and chocolates while they enjoy the museum’s historic displays and curated art gallery.
An annual tradition at Tulare Historical since 2012, the event has been on hiatus for two-years due to COVID-19 health restrictions. The museum hosts several fundraising events such as yard sales, luncheons and banquets annually over a calendar year, but this wine and cheese event gives locals the opportunity to dress to the nines according to the museum.
Founded in 1985, the Tulare Historical Museum’s exhibits showcase Tulare’s unique history including the Yokuts tribe, the area’s first inhabitants and Tulare’s founding by the Southern Pacific Railroad. Guests will walk through a curated art gallery that features local artists’ interpretation of Tulare’s founding.
The museum also features special collections dedicated to Tulare’s hometown heroes, including Olympic champions Bob Mathias and Sim Iness. It is also home to the Manuel Toledo Military Collection, one of the most comprehensive military collections in the Central Valley.
In addition to offering guided tours of these exhibits, the museum has a scheduled calendar of events with temporary art, historical, cultural and holiday exhibits on view in its Heritage Art Gallery and Depot Gallery. For more event information, visit tularehistoricalmuseum.org/events.