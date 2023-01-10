Tulare Historical Museum toasts to fundraiser revival

The Tulare Historical Museum hosts A Night of Wine, Cheese and Chocolate fundraiser offering tastings of locally-sourced goods

TULARE – The Tulare Historical Museum has announced the return of their formal tasting event after a two-year hiatus.

Back by popular demand according to the Tulare Historical Museum is their fundraising event, A Night of Wine Cheese and Chocolate. This year it is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Space is limited and all proceeds go back to the general operations of the museum. Tickets are available for $50 per person and can be reserved by contacting [email protected] or 559-684-2074.