Dennis Townsend designated as Tulare County chairman

Dennis Townsend serves as the head of the table for Tulare County Board of Supervisors, Larry Micari succeeds vice chair position

VISALIA – County Supervisor Dennis Townsend, representative of district 5, was nominated by his peers to take the center seat of the dias as the new chairman of the county board of supervisors.

At the board’s first meeting of the year on Jan. 10, Supervisor Townsend moved seats from the county’s vice chair to chairman, succeeding outgoing chairman Eddie Valero. Supervisor Larry Micari, representative of district 1, was nominated for Townsend’s former role as vice chair. Townsend comes into the leading position with goals to focus on primary county functions as well as public safety and infrastructure.