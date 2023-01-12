Lindsay’s general fund keeps water operations afloat

Juana Espinoza, Lindsay’s director of finance, projects that the city will have to use $500,000 from the general fund to pay for water operations at the end of the fiscal year

LINDSAY – Financial hardships of the past have muddied the water fund in Lindsay, but finance director Juana Espinoza said the general fund is able to cover additional water costs in the city, for now.

At the Jan. 10 city council meeting, Espinoza gave the council a quick rundown of the city’s finances for the fiscal year of 2023. In her presentation, she mentioned that though the general fund is healthy, the water fund is struggling to keep up with its expenditures. By the end of the fiscal year, Espinoza projects the city may have to pull roughly $500,000 from the general fund in order to cover the city’s water costs.