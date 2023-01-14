Letter to the Editor: League of Women Voters pushes community to get civically active

Dear Editor,

“The only title in our democracy superior to that of President is the title of citizen.” This quote by Louis Brandeis, US Supreme Court Justice (1916-1939), reminds us of our power to invoke change. When was the last time you closed a newspaper or shut off the television dissatisfied or disgusted at the state of our democracy? Maybe, when considering a candidate, you have thought, “I’d like to know better what he or she stands for,” but decide it’s too late to look into it further. Perhaps you have considered taking a more active role by participating in local elections or in candidate forums. So, where do you go from here?

The League of Women Voters of Tulare County is a non-partisan group of women and men, committed and thoughtful citizens, working to educate and promote the responsibilities of civic participation in our democracy. League members plan and participate in voter registration drives, high school Civics classes, candidate forums, redistricting planning and ballot measure education. In addition, League runs Voter’s Edge California, which provides an online resource database about your candidates, propositions and measures each election cycle. Monthly League meetings give members up-to-date education through knowledgeable speakers with information on local and state projects, legislative changes, water and environmental issues and other topics.

Participation requires some of your time. Many of us are busy with growing families or elderly parents requiring our attention and we don’t think we have the time to give. But participation can be as simple as a few volunteer hours each month from home, or attending a 2-hour meeting once monthly, or working on one specific activity.

The League is looking for the next generation of active and committed individuals who can carry on the important work of civic education, citizen participation, and the promotion of our Founders’ greatest legacy, our democracy. Please consider joining us today. You can make change happen! Contact us: [email protected] / Facebook: League of Women Voters of Tulare County.

Respectfully,

Donna Mekeel,

President of League of Women Voters of Tulare County

