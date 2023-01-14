Rain plunges county into state of emergency

According to Meyer’s data collection, the last time the Kaweah basin was flush with this much water was in October 2009, when it received 20,937 cubic feet per second. Six years ago, the basin was flowing with 18,550 cubic feet per second in February 2017. However, according to retired National Parks Service (NPS) scientist and author of “Floods and Droughts in the Tulare Lake Basin” John Austin, this weather event won’t have any lasting effects.

“We lost very few bridges and very little roads, it was just an inconvenience,” Austin said. “When the big floods come, there’s no place that is safe.”

Austin spent his career with the NPS and eventually wrote the book on the history of floods and droughts in the Tulare Basin. Throughout his research and time living in Three Rivers, he has learned to put floods in historical perspective. Even though this amount of water is a foreign concept to most people living in the Valley, it isn’t much in comparison to what the Valley has received in the past. However, there was enough rain to do some temporary damage throughout the county, hence the state of emergency.

According to Tulare County’s administrative officer Jason Britt, in order to declare a state of emergency, the county needs to have confirmation that there is an actual or threatened existence of conditions of a disaster or extreme peril to safety of persons or property. An additional determination is if the conditions look as though they might exceed the county’s resources to respond.