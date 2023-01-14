Relentless rains replenish local reservoirs

While many communities across the state are focusing understandably on flood damage from the parade of atmospheric river storms that have drenched California, it’s the potential relief from years of drought resulting in a huge hardship for the local economy here that have gotten the attention of Mark Larsen in the Kaweah River aquifer and Steve Haugen who oversees the Kings River aquifer.

“We’re pretty excited,” Larsen, who is GM at the Kaweah Delta Water Conservation District, said. “Instead of fighting over water we don’t have, we are able to focus on managing a good volume of water we do have.”

Literally overnight, both watersheds stretching north from Tulare to Fresno Counties saw 8 to 10 inches of rain and then snow hit Jan. 9-10 at measuring stations including Giant Forest in the upper Kaweah and Wishon/Courtright reservoirs on the upper Kings. Wishon has received 38 inches of precipitation as of Jan. 10, up 8.5 inches from the day before. The dam had just 5 inches in the bucket Dec. 1, gaining 33 inches since.