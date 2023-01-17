Exeter Kiwanis celebrates 100th anniversary with historic project

The original sign was started in 1914 and erected in 1926, and was held up by two redwood beams. Duby said getting their hands on redwood trees nowadays would mean wading through “a whole bunch of bureaucratic red tape.” Instead of replicating the project with the same type of beams, they want to use wind machine towers in their place.

Councilwoman Barbara Sally expressed her approval and said that wind machine towers are a “part of Exeter.” The towers are used in citrus fields, a common agricultural commodity grown in the city. Mayor Franki Alves echoed a similar sentiment, and said that it was yet another “wonderful project” from the club.

“We thought this was a great idea with [the sign] right on Pine Street as you come in [to Exeter],” Duby said. “We wanted to make this thing more incorporative of the history of our area, and one of [the ways to do this] is by using wind machine towers rather than just concrete structures.”